Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:37 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

‘Didn’t issue statement withdrawing movement; its fake’

says protest coordinators
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:14 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:37 PM

The coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today said they did not withdraw the protest programme with a seven-day ultimatum to the government.

"It's fake. We did not issue such a statement. It's edited, and no one should be misled by it," Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the movement, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Our decision not to participate in discussions with the government is unanimous. The movement will continue," he added.

He came up with the statement as statement is circulating on social media saying that the protest programme including the full-scale non-cooperation movement, was withdrawn with the seven-day ultimatum to the government.

Read more

Door of Gono Bhaban open for protesting students: PM

Another coordinator, Nahid Islam, said, "We have not announced any withdrawal of the movement. This is government propaganda. There is no question of making such an announcement."

"We will hold protest marches nationwide today, and at 3:00pm, we will gather at the Shaheed Minar. Starting tomorrow, we will launch a non-cooperation movement. We will formally present the outline of the movement today, which will continue," he added.

The circulated social media statement mentioned, "To prevent anyone from exploiting our peaceful movement for their own interests and creating an unstable environment in the country, we, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, are withdrawing all our upcoming programs."

"We give the government a seven-day deadline. Within this period, the perpetrators must be brought to justice, and the judiciary must be allowed to function independently. If our demands are not met within this time frame, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will announce a tougher programme," it added.

Related topic:
quota protestBangladesh quota protest organisersQuota protest movement 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Quota reform protest coordinators lift programme after detention by DB

Don't mock the people, HC says about DB's photo of detained protesters

4d ago
protest organisers forcibly detained by DB

Eminent citizens to stage demo in front of DB office today

2d ago

Protesters start gathering at Mirpur 10

39m ago
US dollar price rises

USD turns 5% costlier in 2 weeks

2d ago
protest organisers forcibly detained by DB

DB releases 6 quota protest coordinators

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মুহুর্মুহু স্লোগানে প্রকম্পিত মিরপুর ১০

মিরপুর ১০ গোলচত্বরে বিক্ষোভকারীদের অবস্থান, যান চলাচল বন্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে বসতে চাই, তাদের কথা শুনতে চাই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification