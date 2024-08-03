No plan to sit with government: protest coordinator

Protesters throng the capital’s Central Shaheed Minar yesterday afternoon demanding justice for those killed during the quota reform protests. Photo: Palash Khan, Anisur Rahman

Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said that they have no plan to sit with the government.

"When we were in DB custody, we were given a proposal to sit with the prime minister. But we staged hunger strike in the DB custody to protest the proposal [for a meeting]," he told The Daily Star today.

Nahid came up with the remark after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting at Gono Bhaban last night gave instructions to the party leaders to sit with the coordinators to calm the situation.

The premier has assigned the responsibility to AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretaries -- Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

The six key organisers of the quota reform protests, who had been in the Detective Branch custody, were released on Thursday afternoon.

The organisers of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who spearheaded the quota reform protests, yesterday declared that they would go for a countrywide non-cooperation movement tomorrow, protesting the recent killings and to press home their nine-point demand.

They are also set to stage demonstrations across the country today to realise nine-point demand.

Mahin Sarker, one of the coordinators of the platform, announced the programme through a Whatsapp message around 8:00pm yesterday.

The platform urged all to join their programmes to make it successful.

Their nine-point demand includes an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.