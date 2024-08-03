PM assigns 3 AL leaders to sit with protest coordinators

Protesters take out a procession from the Jatiya Press Club area yesterday afternoon. The “Droho Jatra” procession was organised seeking justice for those killed during the recent violence. Photo: Amran Hossain, Jahidul Islam, and Rajib Raihan

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina last night gave instructions to the party leaders to sit with the coordinators of the ongoing Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and calm the situation.

The premier has assigned the responsibility to AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretaries -- Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

The PM's instruction came following an emergency meeting at Gono Bhaban last night, meeting sources said.

In the meeting, Sheikh Hasina instructed to be "careful" and "tolerant towards the general students".

Several leaders present at the meeting said that the meeting discussed demands of the students.

A team comprising of leaders of AL and 14-parties will discuss with the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement as per the PM's instruction.

They will talk to them and will report to the party president.

Awami League leaders and activists have also been asked to stay alert in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal last night met with the prime minister to discuss the overall ongoing issues, AL sources said.