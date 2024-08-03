Two killed in fresh violence

Worker dies during clash in Habiganj, policeman beaten to death in Khulna

Protesters face off with police in Sylhet city’s Akhalia area around 3:30pm yesterday. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

After nearly two weeks of relative calm, violence erupted again yesterday as police aided by ruling party members clashed with protesters in the capital Dhaka and several other districts, leaving at least two dead and 135 injured.

In Khulna, police said a constable died after he was beaten by protesters, while in Habiganj, a labourer died after he was caught in the middle of a clash.

Deadly clashes took place in Uttara in the capital, Sylhet, Khulna, Narsingdi, Chattogram and Noakhali during processions of the "anti-discrimination student movement".

Thousands of students, cultural activists and the general public took part in yesterday's programme defying rain to press home their demand for justice for the recent killings centring the quota reform protests and immediate release of detainees.

The country witnessed violence on an unprecedented scale from 16 to July 21 as agitators and law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists clashed. At least 200 people were dead and thousands were injured, many with gunshot wounds.

In Khulna yesterday, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mozammel Haque said a constable named Suman Gharami died after a group of agitators beat him up. Police members found him with serious head injury near Gallamari sometimes before Maghrib prayers.

They rushed him to the nearby Khulna City Medical College Hospital, police said.

The hospital authorities said Suman was pronounced dead after he was brought there.

Three other policemen -- Mazharul Islam, Sohanur Rahman Sohag and Soumen -- are being treated there.

In Habiganj, Mostaq Ahmed, a worker, died after he was caught in a clash between protesting students and police in the afternoon.

People gather in front of the Jatiya Press Club to take out a mass procession called “Droho Jatra” around 3:30pm yesterday. The procession seeking justice for those killed during the recent violence ended at the Central Shaheed Minar. Photo: Amran Hossain, Jahidul Islam, and Rajib Raihan

Locals said he was shot dead, adding that Mostaq, who was from Sylhet Toker Bazar area, went to the town to buy shoes and got caught in the clashes.

Moyeen Uddin Chowdhury, resident medical officer of Habiganj 250-bed Hospital, said the 24-year-old died at the hospital due to heavy bleeding.

Witnesses said students began demonstrating in front of the Board Masjid in Habiganj after Juma prayers while Bangladesh Chhatra League activists took position in Town Hall area.

At one point, the general people and different political party activists joined the students and started marching. Chhatra League intercepted the procession and a clash began. Police used firearms and teargas, leaving at least 50 wounded.

The agitators also pelted brickbats and stones at the residence of Habiganj-3 lawmaker Abu Zahir.

UTTARA

At least three people received pellet injuries in a clash between protestors, police and ruling party men in front of Zamzam Tower in the capital's Uttara-11 around 4:15pm yesterday.

The clash occurred when ruling party supporters attacked marching students.

Police fired rubber bullets, threw stun grenades and used tear gas shells to disperse the gathering at Zamzan Tower where protesters tried to gather again, according to sources.

A witness said,"Some people in helmets shot at the students. Many of them also held sticks. Being attacked, the students entered different roads in Sector 11 to take shelter."

"At least three people were found wounded," said the witness.

Dulal Howlader, a local businessman said he was hit by a brick on his head during the clash.

Another witness told this newspaper that a student named Tahmid Huzaifa had taken treatment at an Uttara hospital after being hit by rubber bullets.

A protester being beaten up allegedly by an Awami League activist near upazila intersection in Narsingdi town around 2:20pm when the quota reform protesters were going towards the district press club to hold a sit-in there. Photo: Amran Hossain, Jahidul Islam, and Rajib Raihan

A nurse of Uttara Adhunik Hospital, requesting anonymity, said that they had provided treatment to two rubber bullet-injured students.

Tohidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the Uttara division police, said the protestors set fire to a special branch training school in Uttara. "We were successfully able to bring the situation under control by 5:30pm by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades," he added.

In Khulna, police fired rubber bullets and teargas shells and also charged batons at around 3:00pm to disperse a procession organised by students in front of Khulna University, leaving more than 50 protesters injured.

Students tried to gather at the city's Shibbari intersection as per their schedule. However, as there was heavy presence of police in the area, they gathered at Shonadanga bus terminal area and marched towards Gollamari.

When they crossed Gollamari bridge, police attacked them. The protesting students then took positions near the local Met office and Zero Point area.

Tanim Mahmud, a protester, told The Daily Star they were marching peacefully amid rain, however, police chased them away.

Mozammel Haque, commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star police showed tolerance and fired teargas shells to save themselves from brickbats hurled by the students.

Sumon Roy, resident medical officer at Khulna Medical College and Hospital, said as of 7:30pm yesterday, one student hit by a rubber bullet and nine others sick from teargas shell smoke were admitted at the hospital.

In Sylhet, law enforcement attacked protesters in front of Mount Adora Hospital in Sylhet's Akhalia area that resulted in a chase and counter chase that lasted five hours after 4:00pm. The clash left at least 30 including seven policemen injured.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh said police were trying to save themselves from bricks thrown at them.

Demonstrators assemble near New Market intersection around 3:00pm after bringing out a procession from Anderkilla in Chattogram city. Photo: Amran Hossain, Jahidul Islam, and Rajib Raihan

In Chattogram, a police box was set on fire at Wasa intersection as protesters marched.

After Juma prayers, a procession was brought out by protesters in the city. Around a thousand protesters marched towards the New Market intersection after passing through the Laldighi-Rifles Club road and staged a demonstration there.

In Tangail, several thousand protesters, mostly students, blocked Dhaka-Tangail Highway at Tangail Town Bypass from 4:00 pm.