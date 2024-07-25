PM to take responsibility of families of deceased: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take responsibility of the families of the people killed in the recent nationwide unrest.

"A committee has been formed for investigation and every culprit will be brought to book," he said while addressing a coordination meeting with the ward leaders of AL Dhaka north unit at AL district office in the capital's Tejgaon.

The minister said BNP-Jamaat carried out the arson centring the quota reform movement.

They wanted to turn the country into a pile of rubble and dreamt of going to power standing on bodies, said Quader.

He said AL will stand beside the families of deceased and injured people.

"The foreigners became astonished to see the nationwide destructive activities carried out by BNP-Jamaat. They carried out the vandalism after bringing their terrorists, like in 2014," he added.

"Violent activities were carried out at different major establishments, including metro rail, Setu Bhaban, and Bangladesh Television. Everyone knows who did it," said Quader.