Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jul 30, 2024 02:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 02:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Jamaat-e-Islami to be banned by tomorrow: law minister

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jul 30, 2024 02:46 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 02:56 PM
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: UNB

Law Minister Anisul Huq today the government will ban Jamaat-e-Islami by tomorrow.

The party will be banned through an executive order, he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The law minister said discussions will be held today with the home minister to finalise the process for implementing the ban.

For the sake of the country, the 14-party alliance has decided to ban Jamaat-Shibir to eliminate anti-national evil forces, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters after a meeting of Awami League-led 14 party alliance at Gono Bhaban yesterday evening.

Related topic:
Jamaat-Shibir banquota protest violence
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Police cases quota reform violence Dhaka

Cases after violence: Over 2 lakh accused in Dhaka city

1d ago

Over 5,500 held in one week

3d ago
violence over quota reform

Violence over quota reform: Eminent citizens form inquiry commission

18h ago

'Please spare him, my grandson is not involved with politics'

1d ago
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

At least 147 dead in violence centring quota protests: home minister

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

৬ সমন্বয়কের নিঃশর্ত মুক্তির দাবিতে ২৪ ঘণ্টার আল্টিমেটাম

ডিবি হেফাজতে থাকা বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ছয় সমন্বয়ককে নিঃশর্ত মুক্তির জন্য ২৪ ঘণ্টার আল্টিমেটাম দিয়েছেন দেশের বিশিষ্ট নাগরিকদের একটি অংশ।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কালকের মধ্যে নিষিদ্ধ হবে জামায়াত-শিবির: আইনমন্ত্রী

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification