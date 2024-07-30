Jamaat-e-Islami to be banned by tomorrow: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today the government will ban Jamaat-e-Islami by tomorrow.

The party will be banned through an executive order, he told reporters at the Secretariat.

The law minister said discussions will be held today with the home minister to finalise the process for implementing the ban.

For the sake of the country, the 14-party alliance has decided to ban Jamaat-Shibir to eliminate anti-national evil forces, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters after a meeting of Awami League-led 14 party alliance at Gono Bhaban yesterday evening.