Students call ‘Resistance Week’ programme starting today

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a "Resistance Week" programme today to press home their four-point demand.

The first demand is the formation of a special tribunal to ensure speedy trial of the killings carried out by Sheikh Hasina, her party, and the government.

They announced the demands today in a press release sent to the media.

The demands also include bringing to book those who participated in the Awami League and its associated organisations' planned killings, acts of robbery and looting targeted at members of minority communities, and accepting the fair demands of the communities; removing and bringing to book those in the administration and judiciary who legitimised the killing of students and the public, the attacks and cases filed against them; and ensuring equality of opportunity at the earliest for those in the administration and the judiciary who have been discriminated against until now.

They will gather at 3:00pm today in front of the Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

As part of the "Resistance Week" programme, there will be a road march today focusing on the points where students were killed during the quota reform movement and subsequent anti-government protests across the country.

After gathering at specific points during the road march, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will observe a one-minute silence and pray for the students and people who were killed during the movement, they said in the press release.