Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 1, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 02:17 PM

Bangladesh

DB releases 6 quota protest coordinators

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 1, 2024 02:00 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 1, 2024 02:17 PM

Six organisers of the quota reform movement, who had been in the detective branch's custody for the past one week, were released around noon today.

Badrul Islam, father of Nahid Islam, one of the organisers, confirmed their release to this paper saying that his son and five other students were released around 1:30pm.

"I am taking my son home now," he said. "I got a call early in the morning today from the DB office, and they asked me to come and pick up my son."

Our photographer at the spot saw the students going out of the DB office at Minto Road in the capital in a black microbus.

Apart from Nahid, detectives picked up Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumder, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Nusrat Tabassum -- between Friday and Sunday. The DB kept them in custody for what it claimed was "to ensure their security".

|কোটা আন্দোলন

ছাড়া পেলেন ৬ সমন্বয়ক, গত ২ দিন ডিবি কার্যালয়ে তারা অনশনে ছিলেন

নিরাপত্তা দেওয়ার কথা বলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের যে ছয় সমন্বয়কে তুলে নেওয়া হয়েছিল তাদেরকে ছেড়ে দিয়েছে ঢাকা মহানগর পুলিশের গোয়েন্দা বিভাগের (ডিবি)।

এইমাত্র
|কোটা আন্দোলন

অভিনয়শিল্পী-নির্মাতাদের শিক্ষার্থীদের সঙ্গে সংহতি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
