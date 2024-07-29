Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:36 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Don't mock the people, HC says about DB's photo of detained protesters

Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 29, 2024 05:09 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 06:36 PM
Quota reform protest coordinators lift programme after detention by DB
Photo: Collected

The High Court today expressed anger at the publishing of the photo of six detained protest organisers having food at the DB office.

"Who told you to do this? Why did they do it? Whoever is taken there (DB office) is made to sit on the dining table. Don't mock the people," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon told the state counsels during hearing of a writ petition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The petition was filed by two Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin seeking orders from the HC on the authorities concerned of the government to immediately release the six coordinators of the quota reform movement, who have been kept in law enforcers' custody for "safety reasons", and not to fire on the students during their demonstrations.

The HC bench made the comment after Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury said that it was seen on television reports that the six coordinators, who were kept in custody, were eating food with forks.

Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury vehemently opposed the writ petition.

The hearing on the writ petition will continue tomorrow.

Harun Or Rashid, additional Commissioner (DB) of DMP, last night posted a photo on Facebook that showed the six detained protest organisers having food with him in a room apparently at the DB office.

 

Related topic:
quota protestBangladesh quota protest organisers
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Key organisers of quota protest: Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Majumder

3 quota protest organisers ‘picked up’ from hospital

2d ago
Quota protests: One more hurt in previous clashes dies at DMCH

Quota protests: One more hurt in previous clashes dies at DMCH

6h ago

'Please spare him, my grandson is not involved with politics'

18h ago
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan

At least 147 dead in violence centring quota protests: home minister

1d ago
Dhaka College student Faiyaz remand and rope tying

Taking Faiyaz on remand, tying him with ropes was a mistake, govt tells HC

6h ago
obaidul_quader
|রাজনীতি

আইন-শৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী কোনো সাধারণ শিক্ষার্থীকে গ্রেপ্তার বা নির্যাতন করেনি: কাদের

‘জনগণের শান্তি, শৃঙ্খলা ও রাষ্ট্রের নিরাপত্তা রক্ষায় সরকার সর্বোচ্চ কঠোরতা প্রদর্শন করবে।’

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা আন্দোলন: মানবাধিকার লঙ্ঘনের অভিযোগ তদন্তে ‘জাতীয় গণতদন্ত কমিশন’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification