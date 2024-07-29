Don't mock the people, HC says about DB's photo of detained protesters

The High Court today expressed anger at the publishing of the photo of six detained protest organisers having food at the DB office.

"Who told you to do this? Why did they do it? Whoever is taken there (DB office) is made to sit on the dining table. Don't mock the people," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon told the state counsels during hearing of a writ petition.

The petition was filed by two Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin seeking orders from the HC on the authorities concerned of the government to immediately release the six coordinators of the quota reform movement, who have been kept in law enforcers' custody for "safety reasons", and not to fire on the students during their demonstrations.

The HC bench made the comment after Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury said that it was seen on television reports that the six coordinators, who were kept in custody, were eating food with forks.

Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury vehemently opposed the writ petition.

The hearing on the writ petition will continue tomorrow.

Harun Or Rashid, additional Commissioner (DB) of DMP, last night posted a photo on Facebook that showed the six detained protest organisers having food with him in a room apparently at the DB office.