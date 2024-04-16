Bangladesh
Tue Apr 16, 2024 04:20 PM
Tue Apr 16, 2024 04:20 PM

Bangladesh

Rain drenches Dhaka amid heatwave

Photo: Palash Khan

The city dwellers got some relief after rain drenched Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave across the country today.

Photo: Palash Khan

The rain drenched in many parts of Dhaka around 3:45pm.

Photo: Palash Khan

Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions today.

Photo: Prabir Das

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, the Met office said.

Photo: Prabir Das

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Prabir Das

 

Rain in Dhaka heat wave in Bangladesh
