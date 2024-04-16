Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Apr 16, 2024 12:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 12:44 PM

Heatwave sweeps over Bangladesh; Dhaka, 3 other divisions may see rain

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet and it may continue, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department's weather bulletin today.

Meanwhile, rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may occur in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions.

However, for the rest of the country, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies, it said.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, added the bulletin.

