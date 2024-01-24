PM invites 'independent' MPs to Gono Bhaban Sunday

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has invited the independent lawmakers of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad to the Gono Bhaban to hold a meeting with them on Sunday.

AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua sent a text to the independent MPs in this regard.

"Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited all independent MPs of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad to her official Gono Bhaban residence at 6:30pm on Sunday," reads the text.

Tahmina Begum, an independent MP from Madaripur-3 constituency, confirmed The Daily Star of getting such an invitation.

"I was invited to the Gono Bhaban at 6:30pm on Sunday," she said.

Wishing anonymity, another independent candidate, who got an invitation to the meeting said he is not aware of the issues which may be discussed at the meeting.

The ruling AL candidates have clinched victory in at least 223 out of 299 constituencies in the 12th national polls, while independent candidates claimed victory in 62 seats, according to the Election Commission.

All but four of these independent victories came from within the AL itself.

Jatiyo Party won 11 seats while Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bangladesh Kalyan Party got one seat each.