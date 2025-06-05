A young James Bond in action of new 007 game

Sony has unveiled a treat for gaming and film fans alike by debuting a trailer for 007: First Light, the next video game entry in the James Bond franchise on May 5.

The title is currently in development and expected to launch in 2026, with availability confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the Hitman series, 007:First Light showcases a new direction for the Bond franchise in gaming. Unlike previous iterations, this game introduces a version of Bond that fans have never encountered before. At just 26 years old, this Bond is not yet the composed figure in a tuxedo with a martini in hand. Instead, players will step into the shoes of a younger, rawer character who is driven by sharp instincts, a tendency towards recklessness, and a spycraft still in formation.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the game begins with Bond serving as a Navy aircrewman. When an unexpected act of extraordinary bravery draws the attention of British intelligence, he is recruited into MI6's most demanding training programme.

The trailer footage showcased gameplay with cinematic flair and covert action, drawing early comparisons to the Uncharted series.

Video of 007 First Light - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games 007 First Light - Announcement Trailer

IO Interactive first revealed in 2020 that it had secured the rights to develop a James Bond game, but few details had been released until now. The project comes as an expansion to broaden Bond's reach beyond cinema and television, which is now under the ownership of Amazon following its acquisition of MGM back in 2022.