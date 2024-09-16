The best-selling video game consoles of all time

What are the top five best-selling video game consoles of all time? Read on to find out. Illustration: Tech & Startup Desk

Since their inception in the early 1970s, video game consoles have revolutionised home entertainment, becoming integral parts of pop culture. Over the decades, hundreds of millions of units have been sold worldwide, allowing players to immerse themselves in iconic gaming franchises like 'Grand Theft Auto', 'Assassin's Creed', and 'The Legend of Zelda'.

Among the plethora of video game consoles ever released, five have stood out as the best-sellers, racking up a combined total of nearly 700 million units sold. Let's take a look at these record-breaking consoles and what made them such monumental successes.

1. PlayStation 2 (Sony) – 155-160 million units

Released in 2000, Sony's PlayStation 2 (PS2) is the undisputed king of gaming consoles, with lifetime sales estimated between 155 and 160 million units. Its release marked a defining moment in gaming history, fueled by an unprecedented demand. Midnight launches saw hordes of eager fans storming stores in the US, eager to get their hands on Sony's next-gen console.

What made the PS2 such a success? For starters, it was backwards compatible with the original PlayStation games, a feature that gave it a massive early advantage. The console also doubled as a DVD player, at a time when standalone DVD players were still expensive—a key selling point for many families.

While critics initially questioned the quality of launch titles, the console soon found its footing with an incredible lineup, including 'Grand Theft Auto', 'Gran Turismo', 'Final Fantasy', 'Tekken', and 'Metal Gear Solid'. These games cemented the PS2's status as a gaming titan, with total software sales reaching a staggering 1.5 billion units.

2. Nintendo DS (Nintendo) – 154 million units

Launched in 2004, the Nintendo DS redefined handheld gaming with its innovative dual-screen design. Equipped with a built-in microphone and internet connectivity, the DS was a major step up from its predecessor, the Game Boy. With more than 154 million units sold, the DS became a cultural touchstone for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Its success was driven by popular franchises like 'Mario', 'The Legend of Zelda', and 'Pokémon', but it also embraced unique cultural phenomena like 'Nintendogs' and 'Animal Crossing'. Nintendo's DS family, including the DS Lite and DSi, became a powerhouse, with nearly 950 million software units sold—a testament to its universal appeal across age groups.

3. Nintendo Switch (Nintendo) – 143 million units

In 2017, Nintendo struck gold again with the release of the Nintendo Switch. A hybrid console that could be used as both a home gaming system and a portable device, the Switch's versatility was a game-changer. It sold over 143 million units as of June 2024, cementing its place as Nintendo's third-best-selling console.

The success of the Switch was bolstered by the 'The Legend of Zelda' franchise and 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons', which became a global sensation during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ability to game on the go or connect to a larger screen at home resonated with modern players, making the Switch a favourite for multiplayer experiences and solo adventures alike. With over 1.2 billion software units sold, the Switch has proven to be an enduring hit and continues to fly off the shelves even today.

4. Game Boy/Game Boy Color (Nintendo) – 118 million units

Before the Nintendo DS, there was the Game Boy, the handheld console that defined portable gaming in the 1990s. Released in 1989, with the Game Boy Color following in 1998, this tiny device sold more than 118 million units. It introduced the world to some of the most recognisable gaming characters, including Pikachu from 'Pokemon', which debuted in 1996 in Japan and 1998 in the US, quickly becoming a global phenomenon.

Games like 'Tetris' and 'Super Mario Land' further cemented the Game Boy's status as a leader in the handheld market. The console's simple design and addictive game library helped Nintendo dominate the gaming landscape, with 501 million software units sold.

5. PlayStation 4 (Sony) – 117 million units

Released in 2013, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) was Sony's triumphant return to the forefront of gaming after a shaky performance with the PS3. The PS4 dominated the eighth generation of gaming consoles, selling 117 million units by 2022. It secured victory over its main rival, Microsoft's Xbox, thanks to a slew of critically acclaimed games.

Titles like 'Grand Theft Auto', 'The Last of Us', 'Marvel's Spider-Man', and 'Star Wars Battlefront' helped propel the PS4 to the forefront of gaming. Sony's ability to create captivating single-player experiences alongside blockbuster franchises made the PS4 a must-have for many gamers. During its release, the PS4 became so popular that it became the fastest console to reach 100 million units sold.

Whether it's Sony's home consoles dominating living rooms or Nintendo's handheld systems capturing the hearts of players on the go, video game consoles have shaped the way we view modern entertainment. Each one brought something unique to the table, from backward compatibility to revolutionary designs, making them timeless staples in gaming history.