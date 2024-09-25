'Ghost of Tsushima' sequel officially announced

'Ghost of Yotei' will introduce Atsu, a new protagonist who will don the 'Ghost' mask, continuing the legacy of stealth, honour, and vengeance. Image: Screenshot from official trailer

During Sony's latest 'State of Play' presentation, Sucker Punch Productions officially announced 'Ghost of Yōtei', the anticipated sequel to the action-adventure video game 'Ghost of Tsushima'. Slated for release in 2025, this sequel will introduce a new protagonist and setting, expanding the samurai lore that captivated players in the 2020 hit.

Moving away from Tsushima Island, 'Ghost of Yōtei' will take place in 1603 - 300 years after the events of the original game. Set in the wilderness surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area now known as Hokkaido, this new chapter promises a fresh story while maintaining the core elements that fans loved: the wandering warrior experience in Feudal Japan, the freedom to explore at your own pace, and breathtaking landscapes.

Unlike the previous game's samurai clans, 'Ghost of Yōtei' shifts the focus to a more untamed, less structured world, far from the order of Tsushima's warriors. The story introduces Atsu, a new protagonist who will don the 'Ghost' mask, continuing the legacy of stealth, honour, and vengeance.

Sucker Punch highlighted that the game's development has been a journey of innovation. "We also wanted to continue to innovate," the team shared in a post on the PlayStation blog. "To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai's story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead."

Video of Ghost of Yōtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

One of the standout points is that 'Ghost of Yōtei' is Sucker Punch's first game built specifically for the PlayStation 5. This shift opens the door to new gameplay mechanics, visual improvements, and enhanced world-building. While the game retains core gameplay elements like open-world exploration and samurai combat, new weapons—including firearms—are expected to appear.

While not much has been revealed about the exact storyline, it's clear that Sucker Punch is doubling down on what made 'Ghost of Tsushima' special while daring to push the boundaries of the series. "It's the setting for an original story we can't wait to tell," they teased in the official blog. The game is set to launch in 2025, though no exact date has been announced yet.

'Ghost of Tsushima', released in 2020, was praised for its stunning visuals, engaging story, and fluid combat mechanics, and was written as a love letter to samurai cinema, even including a 'Kurosawa Mode' to pay homage to the renowned Japanese film-maker Akira Kurosawa. Now, with a new hero and a fresh region to explore, 'Ghost of Yōtei' is shaping up to be another thrilling journey for fans of the samurai epic.