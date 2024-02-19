Nintendo Switch 2 to be launched early 2025: reports

Nintendo's new console, referred to as 'Nintendo Switch 2' by fans, was initially slated for release in 2024, but has recently been delayed. Image: Erik Mclean/Unsplash

The successor to the Nintendo Switch, the popular video game console by Nintendo, is now expected to be released in early 2025, according to a recent report by Bloomberg News. This announcement follows earlier speculations that the new console, referred to as 'Nintendo Switch 2' by fans, was initially slated for release in 2024.

The report adds that after video game developers were informed about Nintendo's decisions to push back the launch of its Switch successor, the video game company experienced a notable drop in its shares, falling by as much as 8.8%.

While Nintendo has not officially commented on plans for a successor device, company President Shuntaro Furukawa emphasised in a recent earnings briefing that Nintendo is consistently working on new hardware and software. The Japan-based gaming giant is widely speculated to be gearing up for the launch of a new console to succeed its ageing but still successful Switch device.

Despite nearing its eighth year on the market, the Nintendo Switch continues to thrive. According to a recent report by IGN, Nintendo Switch became the third-best-selling video game console of all time by the end of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the console sat at 139.36 million sales, 14.66 million away from the Nintendo DS, the company's best-selling hardware.

