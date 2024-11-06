Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed to have backwards compatibility

While specifics remain scarce, this move to include backwards compatibility offers reassurance to Switch owners who might be hesitant about upgrading. Image: Pixabay

Shuntaro Furukawa, President of the popular video game company Nintendo, confirmed this week that the highly anticipated successor to the Switch console will be able to play games from its predecessor. Speaking during a management policy briefing, Furukawa stated that players would be able to enjoy their existing Switch games on the new device, making the transition smoother and more appealing for current users.

The Kyoto-based company is set to announce further details about the new device during the financial year ending March 2025. While specifics remain scarce, this move to include backwards compatibility offers reassurance to Switch owners who might be hesitant about upgrading. It also ensures they can carry over their current Nintendo Switch Online services and account features.

As of September 2024, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 146 million units, with more than 1.3 billion software units sold, says the video game company. While hardware sales have slowed, software sales have continued to rise, with a 29% increase from the previous quarter. With the success of the Switch, its successor aims to build on this momentum, allowing consumers to enjoy the games they already own while exploring new titles.

Despite some hardware sales challenges, such as a forecasted 7% drop in sales for the full year, Nintendo's focus on software and a robust game lineup keeps the company optimistic about its future. This backward compatibility feature will likely be a key selling point for those looking to upgrade to the next-gen device.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Switch 2 (not a confirmed name) as Nintendo plans to share additional details in the coming months.