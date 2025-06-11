Nintendo Switch 2 sells over 3.5 million units in first 4 days

Nintendo's recently launched Switch 2 console has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on the market, marking it the company's fastest-selling hardware launch ever. The figure, officially released by Nintendo on June 11, surpasses the original Switch's first-month sales of 2.74 million units in 2017.

Released on June 5, 2025, the Switch 2 builds on its predecessor's hybrid design with a larger, more responsive screen, upgraded processing power, and new magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers featuring a dedicated C Button for instant voice, video, and screen-sharing via GameChat. The system's stronger graphics and performance have already won over gamers, with long queues reported from Tokyo to San Francisco at launch.

Nintendo's aggressive bundled offers, like the Mario Kart World set (including a digital copy of the exclusive launch title), helped drive early adoption. According to a report by Bloomberg, analysts say the strong opening puts the company on track to meet, or even surpass, its 15 million unit sales target by March 2026, though potential supply chain disruptions (including US tariffs on Chinese-made units) could pose challenges.

Industry analysts further note that the Switch 2's performance could influence broader market trends, as the gaming sector faces rising development costs and a reliance on a small number of major live-service titles. The console's early success suggests sustained consumer demand for dedicated gaming hardware, even as mobile and cloud-based alternatives grow in popularity.