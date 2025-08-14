You can now have private chats with Google Gemini

These chats will not appear in recent chats or Gemini Apps Activity, and Google says they also won’t be used to train its AI models. Image: Google

Google has introduced a new Temporary Chat feature to its Gemini app, allowing users to have private conversations that won't be saved or used to personalise future responses. These chats will not appear in recent chats or Gemini Apps Activity, and Google says they also won't be used to train its AI models. Temporary chats are stored for up to 72 hours only so Gemini can respond and process any feedback.

According to Google, the feature is designed for moments when users want a quick, private exchange - for example, when discussing personal matters or brainstorming ideas outside their usual interests.

Alongside this, Google is introducing a 'personal context' setting that allows Gemini to remember information from past chats. When turned on, Gemini can use details you've shared before - such as your favourite books, characters, or hobbies - to provide more tailored suggestions and responses over time. This setting is on by default, but can be switched off in the app's settings manually.

Another change is a new 'Keep Activity' setting, which Google says will replace 'Gemini Apps Activity' in the coming weeks. If turned on, it allows Google to use a sample of your future uploads, like files and photos, to help improve its services. Google says it is also giving users more control over whether audio, video, and screen shares in Gemini Live are used for improvements, with this option off by default.