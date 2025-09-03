Google can keep Chrome but must share data with rivals, US judge rules

Under the ruling, Google must provide rivals with access to data that could help them develop competing services. Photo: Adarsh Chauhan/Unsplash

A US judge has ruled that Google will not be required to sell its Chrome browser, handing the technology company a significant victory in a major antitrust case. However, the court has ordered Google to share certain data with competitors in an effort to increase competition within the online search market, according to a recent report by Reuters.

The decision comes after a five-year legal battle between Google and US antitrust regulators. Last year, US District Judge Amit Mehta found that Google had maintained an illegal monopoly in online search and advertising, states the Reuters report. In his latest ruling, the judge stated that forcing Google to sell Chrome or its Android operating system was unnecessary, but that data-sharing measures would help create fairer competition.

Under the ruling, Google must provide rivals with access to data that could help them develop competing services. The judge noted that emerging AI companies, such as OpenAI, represent a growing competitive threat to Google's dominance. He described the rapid growth of AI tools as "astonishing" and suggested they may challenge traditional internet search, further states the report.

Google has expressed concern about how data sharing might affect user privacy and stated it plans to appeal the decision. Legal experts believe the case may eventually reach the Supreme Court.

The ruling also allows Google to continue its lucrative payments to Apple, estimated at $20 billion annually, which ensure Google remains the default search engine on Apple devices, according to Reuters. Judge Mehta stated that banning these payments is less necessary given the rising competition from AI technologies.

US antitrust officials are considering their next steps following the ruling. The case forms part of a broader regulatory effort to address the market power of large technology companies in the United States.