All the new AI features in Google Pixel 10

Here’s a brief look at all the new AI features in the newly announced Google Pixel 10 series and how they work. Image: Google

The newly announced Google Pixel 10 series includes several new AI features designed to support productivity, communication, and creative tasks. According to Google, the devices use the Tensor G5 chip combined with the Gemini Nano AI model to perform AI functions directly on the phone, including image and video generation, real-time translation, and contextual assistance. Here's a brief look at all the new AI features and how they work.

Tensor G5 and Gemini Nano

The Pixel 10 phones run on the Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano AI model. This setup enables on-device processing of generative AI tasks. Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold models include one year of Google AI Pro, providing access to tools for image and video generation.

Magic Cue

Magic Cue is a context-aware assistant that operates across apps such as Messages, Gmail, and Calendar. It can surface relevant information or suggest actions, like showing flight details during a phone call or suggesting photos to share. Users can control the data Magic Cue accesses and enable or disable the feature at any time.

Added features in Gemini Live

Gemini Live in Pixel 10 devices will let users share their camera or screen view and receive guidance directly on the device, highlighting steps or solutions where needed.

Camera Coach and Pro Res Zoom

Camera Coach, running on Google Gemini, provides guidance on framing and composition. Pixel 10 Pro models offer Pro Res Zoom, which enhances details in images at up to 100x zoom using AI to process and refine fine details.

Voice Translate

Voice Translate allows real-time translation during phone calls. It supports English with Spanish, German, Japanese, French, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Russian, and Indonesian, maintaining each speaker's voice to facilitate clearer communication.

Take a Message

The Phone app now offers real-time transcription for missed or declined calls and can suggest follow-up actions based on the message content.

NotebookLM

NotebookLM integrates with Pixel Screenshots and Recorder to suggest adding images or transcripts to notes, helping to organise information for reference or research.

Pixel Journal

Pixel Journal is a private space for journaling that uses AI prompts to assist with reflection and goal tracking. Entries can be locked for privacy.

Writing tools in Gboard

Gboard includes AI-powered suggestions for grammar, style, and tone. Users can rewrite messages, add emojis, or apply voice commands for text adjustments.

Recorder music creation

The Recorder app can convert recorded vocals or melodies into music tracks by applying a selected musical style.

To learn more about the new Google Pixel 10 lineup's specs, design, price, and availability, check out our coverage here.