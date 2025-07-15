Meta to spend hundreds of billions on massive AI data centres
Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Meta will invest hundreds of billions to build massive AI data centres, including two named Prometheus (launching 2026) and Hyperion (scaling to 5 gigawatts). The move escalates Meta's competition with OpenAI and Google in developing advanced AI.
Zuckerberg said the projects, with some covering areas "the size of Manhattan", will be funded by Meta's $165 billion ad business, according to a recent report by Reuters. The company recently reorganised its AI efforts under a new 'Superintelligence Labs' division led by ex-Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.
While AI already improves Meta's ad targeting, analysts note these investments aim for long-term dominance in AI capabilities. The push comes amid internal debates about abandoning Meta's open-source Behemoth model for a closed alternative, per the New York Times.
Meta increased its 2025 budget to $64-72 billion for this AI arms race, with Zuckerberg personally recruiting top talent, including through its $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI. The gamble reflects tech giants' belief that superintelligent AI will define the industry's future.
Comments