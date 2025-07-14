Tech & Startup
Meta acquires a startup that makes human-like voices with AI: Report

Mon Jul 14, 2025 08:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 08:50 PM
Meta logo
Image: Artapixel/Pixabay

Meta has acquired Play AI, a startup specialising in generating human-like AI-powered voices, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. 

According to the report, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed the acquisition, which includes the integration of the entire Play AI team into the company's operations next week.

An internal memo cited by Bloomberg described Play AI's capabilities in producing natural-sounding voices and offering a streamlined platform for voice creation as aligning closely with Meta's broader roadmap. 

The acquisition is part of Meta's wider push into artificial intelligence (AI), a domain where the company has recently intensified its efforts. That includes aggressive talent recruitment from rivals such as OpenAI, and a partnership with data-labelling company Scale AI. As part of that collaboration, Scale AI's CEO Alexandr Wang joined Meta to lead a new division focused on superintelligence.

Financial details of the Play AI acquisition by Meta have not been disclosed.

