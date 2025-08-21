Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: which one to choose?

Here’s a detailed breakdown to help you decide which premium foldable - Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - suits your needs. Images: Google/Samsung

Google has just announced its latest foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, joining the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the growing foldable phone market. Both devices feature large displays, powerful processors, and multitasking capabilities, but differ in design, durability, and camera technology. Here's a detailed breakdown to help you decide which premium foldable suits your needs.

Design and durability

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a "gearless hinge" and a superior IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, aiming for longevity with a design that Google says can handle over a decade of folding (based on 50 folds per day). It's available in Moonstone and Jade colours and weighs 258 grams.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is notably lighter at 215 grams and thinner, with a more traditional hinge rated for 500,000 folds. It comes in four colour options, including Mint, Jetblack, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow, but has a lower IP48 dust resistance rating.

Display showdown

Both devices feature 8-inch inner displays, but their outer screens differ in shape and size.

The Pixel has a wider 6.4-inch outer screen, while Samsung's is a taller, narrower 6.5-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio that behaves more like a traditional smartphone. Pixel's Super Actua Flex OLED comes with ultra-thin glass and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Samsung relies on Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Victus 2 on the inner display, which peaks at 2,600 nits. Both support 120 Hz refresh rates.

In practice, both offer crisp, bright screens, with Pixel leaning into maximum brightness and durability, while Samsung offers a slimmer crease and a more familiar outer screen experience.

Performance and memory

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs on Google's Tensor G5 chip, promising 34% faster CPU performance over its predecessor.

Samsung's Z Fold 7 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Storage options are similar, from 256 GB to 1 TB, but RAM differs: Pixel has 16 GB across the board, while Samsung offers 12 GB for the 256 GB and 512 GB models and 16 GB only for the top-tier 1 TB version.

Battery and charging

Battery life is an area where Pixel takes the lead on capacity with a 5,015 mAh cell, compared with Samsung's 4,400 mAh battery.

Pixel also supports Qi2 wireless charging with magnetic Pixelsnap accessories for easy alignment, while Samsung supports Qi2 but lacks built-in magnets.

Both offer fast wired charging, with Pixel highlighting a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Camera capabilities

Here's where the phones diverge. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a triple camera setup: a 48 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide, and a 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens capable of Super Res Zoom up to 20x, along with Macro Focus and Rear Camera Selfie.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a triple rear setup focused on resolution: a 200 MP wide sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. Both phones have 10 MP front cameras.

Google says Pixel includes foldable-focused AI features like Instant View and Camera Coach, while Samsung includes its own Galaxy AI tools and seems to prioritise resolution.

Multitasking and software

Both run Android and are designed for multitasking. Pixel offers Split Screen, Drag and Drop, and AI-powered tools like Magic Cue.

Samsung focuses on app optimisation for foldables, adds game controller support for the outer display, and includes a six-month subscription to Gemini AI Pro, making it a versatile option for productivity and gaming.

Size and portability

The Pixel is heavier at 258 grams compared with Samsung's 215 grams. Folded dimensions are similar, though Samsung is noticeably slimmer and more compact when unfolded.

Your choice may depend on whether you prefer a lighter, thinner device or a larger battery and sturdier hinge.

Price and availability

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,799 but won't begin shipping until October 9.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at a higher $2,000 but is available for purchase immediately.

Top-tier storage models (1 TB) go up to $2,149 for Pixel and $2,419 for Samsung.

Bottom line

Both foldables offer advanced features and multitasking flexibility. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold focuses on battery capacity, superior dust resistance, telephoto zoom, and deeply integrated AI-assisted tools, making it a great choice for iPhone switchers seeking a durable device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is lighter, slimmer, more readily available, and packs a high-resolution camera system, appealing to those who prioritise a minimal crease, a familiar outer screen, and versatile gaming capabilities.

If you want a sturdier foldable with powerful AI features and can wait for it, the Pixel may fit the bill.

If you prioritise a lighter, more compact device available today with a versatile camera and display, Samsung might be the better pick.