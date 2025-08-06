ChatGPT will now nudge you if you chat too long

Rather than maximising time spent on the app, the company says it wants to focus on helping users complete tasks, learn new things, or solve problems efficiently, and then move on with their day. Image: OpenAI

If you've ever gone down a rabbit hole with ChatGPT, you might soon get a gentle nudge to take a break. OpenAI is rolling out a new feature that reminds users when their chat sessions start running too long.

The update is one of several changes OpenAI says it is making to how ChatGPT works. Rather than maximising time spent on the app, the company says it wants to focus on helping users complete tasks, learn new things, or solve problems efficiently, and then move on with their day.

Other updates include improved responses to personal or emotionally sensitive topics. For example, when asked high-stakes questions like "Should I break up with my girlfriend?", ChatGPT won't give a direct answer. Instead, it will help users think through the situation by weighing options and asking questions, says OpenAI.

The company says it is also collaborating with over 90 doctors worldwide and mental health experts to fine-tune ChatGPT's ability to handle emotionally complex conversations. Future improvements will include better support for users in distress and smarter tools that work in the background, like booking appointments or summarising inboxes.

In the blog, OpenAI states that the goal is to make ChatGPT more useful and thoughtful - not necessarily more addictive.