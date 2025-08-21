Google unveils Pixel 10 series

Google has unveiled its latest smartphones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold – followed by the newly unveiled Tensor G5 chip and the Gemini Nano AI model at Made by Google event 2025.

According to Google, the Tensor G5 chip marks Google's most powerful custom silicon to date, co-developed with DeepMind to support on-device generative AI. The device's UI introduces Material 3 Expressive for smoother animations. Each phone promises seven years of software updates.

Design and specs

The Pixel 10 lineup comes with the camera bar and 4 colour options: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo and Lemongrass. With satin-finish metal frames and polished glass backs, the base Google Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The Pixel Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED screen, and the Pixel Pro XL features a 6.8-inch display panel. Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL include 16 GB of RAM.

The baseline model Pixel 10 has 5x telephoto, fast autofocus, 10x optical quality and 20x zoom with Super Res Zoom capabilities.

AI tools

According to Google, "Pro Res Zoom," draws on Tensor G5's generative imaging capabilities to achieve impressive detail at up to 100x zoom in Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Moreover, by using Gemini models, a feature called 'Camera Coach' will offer real-time composition advice to latest Pixel users.

With the Pixel 10, Google is introducing Magic Cue, an AI-driven tool designed to anticipate user needs across core apps such as Messages and the Phone app. The feature surfaces relevant information in real time — for example, recalling cat photos when prompted in a chat, or automatically pulling flight details from email during a call with an airline, as per Google.

The devices also integrate Gemini Live, enabling real-time, interactive conversations about on-screen content, powered by Google's Project Astra image recognition system.

Pixel 10 Pro models will come with a complimentary year of Google's "AI Pro" subscription, normally $19 per month, offering expanded Gemini features, early access to products like NotebookLM and Veo 3, and additional storage.

Pricing and availability

The Pixel 10 begins at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro at $999, the Pro XL at $1,199, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $1,799. All models are available for preorder now, with availability starting from August 28.