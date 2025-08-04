Tech & Startup
Google launches 'Deep Think' for Gemini Ultra users

Google Gemini
While the competition-grade model takes hours to solve complex math problems, this consumer version operates faster while maintaining bronze-level IMO performance, according to Google's internal tests. Photo: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

Google has introduced a new 'Deep Think' feature for Gemini Ultra subscribers, offering enhanced problem-solving capabilities through extended reasoning time. The tool, now available in the Gemini app, is a refined version of the model that recently achieved gold-medal performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), according to an official blog post by Google. 

As per the company, Deep Think uses parallel reasoning techniques, allowing it to explore multiple solutions simultaneously before arriving at an answer. While the competition-grade model takes hours to solve complex math problems, this consumer version operates faster while maintaining bronze-level IMO performance, according to Google's internal tests.  

The feature targets tasks requiring strategic planning, such as coding, scientific research, and iterative design. Google has also provided select mathematicians with the full competition-grade model for academic use.  

Safety evaluations indicate Deep Think has improved content moderation over Gemini 2.5 Pro but may reject more benign requests. Usage is currently limited to a fixed number of prompts per day for Ultra subscribers, with API access for developers planned in the coming weeks.  

The release follows Google's pattern of reserving advanced AI features for its paid Ultra tier, though no pricing changes accompany this update.

