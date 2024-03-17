Sora, OpenAI's video generator, to be publicly released this year

Sora, the AI-based text-to-video generator by OpenAI, is set to be released to the public this year, according to Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Murati revealed that Sora will be made open to the public as soon as "this year", potentially "within a few months".

Originally showcased in February, Sora has thus far impressed experts and enthusiasts alike with its ability to generate visually stunning content, even though its initial release was limited to visual artists, designers, and filmmakers. Despite this restriction, some Sora-generated videos have already surfaced on platforms like X, showcasing the tool's potential.

In the interview, Murati disclosed OpenAI's ambitious plans for Sora's future development, indicating intentions to integrate audio capabilities to further enhance the realism of generated scenes. Additionally, the company aims to empower users by allowing them to edit the content produced by Sora, recognising the occasional inaccuracies inherent in AI-generated imagery.

"We're striving to harness this technology as a versatile tool for creative expression, enabling users to edit and refine the content to their vision," Murati explained to The Wall Street Journal. Further details regarding exactly when Sora will be publicly launched have yet to be disclosed by Murati or OpenAI.