Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Apr 4, 2024 08:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 09:02 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

End of the road: Ghost Autonomy, with OpenAI support, shuts down

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Apr 4, 2024 08:53 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 09:02 PM
Ghost Autonomy
Ghost Autonomy shuts down just five months after Ghost Autonomy partnered with OpenAI through the OpenAI Startup Fund. Image: Ghost Autonomy.

Ghost Autonomy, a startup focused on developing autonomous driving software for automotive partners, has ceased operations, according to a company announcement.

Having secured nearly USD 220 million in funding, the startup announced the closure of its global operations on April 3. The note on the company website says, "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy. The path to long-term profitability was uncertain given the current funding climate and long-term investment required for autonomy development and commercialization. We are exploring potential long-term destinations for our team's innovations."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This development follows just five months after Ghost Autonomy partnered with OpenAI through the OpenAI Startup Fund, granting them early access to OpenAI systems and Microsoft Azure resources. The startup had also received a USD 5 million investment from OpenAI. Last year, Ghost concluded a USD 55 million funding round, including contributions from early investors such as Keith Rabois at Founders Fund and Mike Speiser at Sutter Hill Ventures. 

With approximately 100 employees, Ghost Autonomy had established bases in Mountain View, Dallas, and Sydney. Ghost Autonomy underwent several strategic shifts since its inception in 2017 as Ghost Locomotion. Initially focusing on developing kits for privately owned vehicles to achieve autonomous highway driving by 2020, the company later pivoted towards crash prevention technology.

Related topic:
Ghost autonomyOpenAI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ChatGPT Team

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Team, AI-based collaborative workspace

Microsoft logo

Microsoft detected hackers from China, Russia and Iran using its AI tools

Sam Altman OpenAI

OpenAI CEO Altman says at Davos future AI depends on energy breakthrough

OpenAI Sora

OpenAI announces Sora, AI video generator

Bezos, Nvidia join OpenAI in funding humanoid robot startup

|বাংলাদেশ

ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজামকে বান্দরবান সদরে আনা হয়েছে: র‍্যাব

বৃহস্পতিবার রাত ৯টা ১৫ মিনিটের দিকে তাকে বান্দরবান সদরে র‍্যাব কার্যালয়ে নেওয়া হয়।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

থানচিতে পুলিশের সঙ্গে কেএনএফের ১ ঘণ্টা গোলাগুলি

এইমাত্র
push notification
X