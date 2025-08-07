Google Gemini adds 'Guided Learning' following ChatGPT's 'Study Mode'

The Gemini feature, currently available to college students in select countries, guides users through problems with step-by-step explanations and probing questions. Screenshot: Google

Google has introduced a 'Guided Learning' feature for its Gemini AI platform, arriving just over a week after OpenAI's July 29 launch of a similar 'Study Mode' for ChatGPT. Both tools provide structured learning assistance rather than direct answers, marking a shift in how AI platforms approach educational support.

The Gemini feature, currently available to college students in select countries, guides users through problems with step-by-step explanations and probing questions. This approach mirrors ChatGPT's Study Mode, which uses Socratic questioning techniques to encourage critical thinking. However, Google's implementation includes access to upgraded versions of Gemini's tools, while OpenAI has made its feature available across all account tiers.

These parallel developments suggest a growing consensus among AI developers about the need for more educationally focused interaction models. Both companies emphasise process-oriented learning, though they employ slightly different methodologies.

Google's version works with its suite of educational products, while OpenAI has made its feature available across all account tiers with plans for a dedicated institutional version. Both companies indicate plans to expand availability, though neither has specified detailed timelines for wider implementation.