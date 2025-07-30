ChatGPT adds new 'study mode'

The feature assesses a student's knowledge level through initial questions, then adapts explanations by breaking complex topics into manageable parts while incorporating knowledge checks to reinforce understanding. Screenshot: OpenAI official blog

OpenAI has launched a new 'study mode' for ChatGPT, intended to guide students through learning rather than directly providing answers. The feature, now available to all users, including free accounts, will soon be extended to ChatGPT Edu, a specialised version of the AI tool for educational institutions.

According to OpenAI, the new feature addresses ongoing discussions about AI's role in education, particularly concerns that tools like ChatGPT might undermine learning by offering solutions too quickly. Instead of giving direct answers, Study Mode uses interactive prompts and techniques like Socratic questioning to encourage critical thinking, says OpenAI.

The feature assesses a student's knowledge level through initial questions, then adapts explanations by breaking complex topics into manageable parts while incorporating knowledge checks to reinforce understanding. Users can enable or disable the mode during conversations as needed.

Developed in collaboration with educators and learning scientists, OpenAI says that Study Mode incorporates research-based teaching methods. OpenAI also acknowledges the current version has limitations, as it relies on system instructions rather than being fully integrated into the AI model, which may lead to inconsistencies. The company plans to refine the feature based on user feedback, with future improvements including more personalised learning, progress tracking, and better visual explanations for complex concepts.

The release reflects the broader conversation about balancing AI's educational benefits with concerns about over-reliance.