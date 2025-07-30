Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 03:42 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 07:04 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

ChatGPT adds new 'study mode'

Wed Jul 30, 2025 03:42 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 07:04 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 03:42 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 07:04 PM
ChatGPT Study Mode
The feature assesses a student's knowledge level through initial questions, then adapts explanations by breaking complex topics into manageable parts while incorporating knowledge checks to reinforce understanding. Screenshot: OpenAI official blog

OpenAI has launched a new 'study mode' for ChatGPT, intended to guide students through learning rather than directly providing answers. The feature, now available to all users, including free accounts, will soon be extended to ChatGPT Edu, a specialised version of the AI tool for educational institutions.  

According to OpenAI, the new feature addresses ongoing discussions about AI's role in education, particularly concerns that tools like ChatGPT might undermine learning by offering solutions too quickly. Instead of giving direct answers, Study Mode uses interactive prompts and techniques like Socratic questioning to encourage critical thinking, says OpenAI. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The feature assesses a student's knowledge level through initial questions, then adapts explanations by breaking complex topics into manageable parts while incorporating knowledge checks to reinforce understanding. Users can enable or disable the mode during conversations as needed.  

ChatGPT upgrade
Read more

ChatGPT's new feature has "high biological and chemical capabilities"

Developed in collaboration with educators and learning scientists, OpenAI says that Study Mode incorporates research-based teaching methods. OpenAI also acknowledges the current version has limitations, as it relies on system instructions rather than being fully integrated into the AI model, which may lead to inconsistencies. The company plans to refine the feature based on user feedback, with future improvements including more personalised learning, progress tracking, and better visual explanations for complex concepts.  

The release reflects the broader conversation about balancing AI's educational benefits with concerns about over-reliance.

ChatGPT online shopping
Read more

You can now ask ChatGPT for online shopping recommendations

 

Related topic:
OpenAIchatgptchatgpt new featurechatgpt study mode
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

OpenAI Google

OpenAI is interested in buying Google Chrome

3m ago
OpenAI Google

OpenAI partners with Google Cloud for AI infrastructure supply

2w ago
OpenAI

OpenAI to open office in Seoul, South Korea

2m ago
Peter Kyle

Report reveals UK tech secretary’s ChatGPT use for policy advice

4m ago

Anthropic finds most top AI models resort to blackmail in stress tests

1m ago
|গণঅভ্যুত্থান

জুলাই ৩১: ‘মার্চ ফর জাস্টিস’ কর্মসূচিতে চড়াও পুলিশ, হাসিনা বললেন­—‘আমার অপরাধটা কী’

সেদিন আন্দোলন ঘিরে আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে বাংলাদেশের ভাবমূর্তি নষ্ট করা হলো উল্লেখ করে হাসিনা বলেন, ‘এতে করে কে কী অর্জন করলো, সেটাই এখন প্রশ্ন।’

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

৪ বছর পর জরুরি অবস্থা তুলে নিলো জান্তা, তবে কি শান্ত হচ্ছে মিয়ানমার?

৩৫ মিনিট আগে