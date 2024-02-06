Tech & Startup
Tue Feb 6, 2024
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 10:58 PM

‘Newton of Gaza’: Palestinian kid helps in generating electricity from wind

The Newton of Palestine
Hussam Al-Attar has been named 'The Newton of Palestine'. Image: Quds Press.

Hussam Al-Attar, a 15 year old Palestinian kid, has been named "the Newton of Gaza" after successfully generating electricity from wind. He used basic tools for providing electricity.

As the war with Israel escalated, supply of electricity was disrupted in the Gaza area along with the refugee camps. In order to solve this issue, Al-Attar, a student of Jabel Mukaber School in northern Gaza came up with this innovative idea. He used dynamo and blades to generate electricity through wind. He wishes to have more equipment like batteries so that electricity can be stored for a 24/7 supply.

Al-Attar and his family became homeless after the attack from Israel and fled their homes in the Beit Lahia area to Al-Nasr, later on to Khan Yunis on foot until they ended up in Rafah near the border with Egypt.

Related topic:
Palestinenewton of palestineGaza
