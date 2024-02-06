‘Newton of Gaza’: Palestinian kid helps in generating electricity from wind

Hussam Al-Attar, a 15 year old Palestinian kid, has been named "the Newton of Gaza" after successfully generating electricity from wind. He used basic tools for providing electricity.

As the war with Israel escalated, supply of electricity was disrupted in the Gaza area along with the refugee camps. In order to solve this issue, Al-Attar, a student of Jabel Mukaber School in northern Gaza came up with this innovative idea. He used dynamo and blades to generate electricity through wind. He wishes to have more equipment like batteries so that electricity can be stored for a 24/7 supply.

Al-Attar and his family became homeless after the attack from Israel and fled their homes in the Beit Lahia area to Al-Nasr, later on to Khan Yunis on foot until they ended up in Rafah near the border with Egypt.