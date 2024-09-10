Tech & Startup
Reuters
Tue Sep 10, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 07:01 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

iPhone 16 faces challenge from Huawei's $2,800 tri-fold smartphone

Reuters
Tue Sep 10, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 07:01 PM
Huawei tri-fold phone
Huawei's new Mate XT, which users can fold three ways, has already received more than 4 million pre-orders, for which no deposit is required, according to the company's website. Image: Reuters.

With long expected artificial intelligence (AI) features still in test mode, Apple's new iPhone 16 failed to impress investors at the same time as Huawei's tri-fold phone elevated the stakes in the competition to rule the global smartphone market.

Apple's shares fell 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its new iPhones that sport hardware-level integration for applications based on artificial intelligence but with limited changes to the external design. The phones will use AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence to improve the company's voice assistant Siri as well as enhance the camera.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

These AI features will arrive on iPhones in beta next month. The company did not say when it would move beyond test. "With lots of words like "later this year" and "early next year", the core Apple message for iPhone 16 was: Next year will be better," Needham analyst Laura Martin said in a note.

On Tuesday, Huawei showed off its new Mate XT, which users can fold three ways. The device has already received more than 4 million pre-orders, for which no deposit is required, according to the company's website. It boasts an AI assistant with text summary, translation and editing functions, as well as AI-boosted image editing functions such as trimming unwanted parts of photos.

But with a price tag that starts at $2,800 - more than twice the starting price of the comparable iPhone 16 Pro Max - and limited production, the tri-fold phone is likely to become more of a symbol of Huawei's tech prowess than a major sales driver, analysts said.

"Production constraints and the high price point mean the new phone will likely not have a huge impact in terms of shipments," said Will Wong, senior researcher at consultancy IDC. "But it's telling the consumers that it's still the tech leader and the potential challenge it brings to Apple may be far beyond just market share." Both the Mate XT and iPhone 16 go on sale on 20 September.

apple intelligence
Read more

Apple wants you to love Apple Intelligence; what even is it?

Apple's AI challenge

Huawei's launch, which follows a series of successful smartphone debuts, underscores the company's ability to navigate U.S. sanctions and solidifies its position against Apple in China, where some consumers criticized the new iPhone 16 for its lack of AI features in the country.

Apple has yet to announce an AI partner in China to power the 16s and Apple Intelligence, the company's AI software, will only be available in Chinese languages next year.

"What's the point of buying it if you can't use AI?" wrote one user on Weibo, China's X-like platform. Another commented: "Without AI as the biggest selling point, it should be half price. "While Apple for years enjoyed strong demand in China, where new iPhone launches once sparked a frenzy, its sales have dwindled and the company's ranking in the world's second-largest economy has now dropped from third to sixth place.

Huawei made a comeback to the high-end smartphone segment last year with the release of a device powered by a domestically made chip, defying U.S. sanctions that have cut off its access to the global chipset supply chain. The launch of the Mate 60 Pro surprised analysts and U.S. officials. Huawei already has two-way foldable phones in its lineup, and its strong sales in China helped it overtake Samsung Electronics this year as the biggest vendor of such phones globally.

Apple iPhone 16 reveal
Read more

Everything announced in the latest Apple event

Related topic:
iPhone 16AppleHuaweiHuawei tri-fold phone
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Huawei Bangladesh

Huawei completes 25 years in Bangladesh

1y ago

Nagad signs deal with Huawei for smart transaction experiences

2m ago

Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming market with Airtel deal

1w ago
Apple India sales

Apple sees nearly $8 bln annual sales in India: report

1m ago
iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 launch expected at Apple’s September event

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে প্রস্তুত যুক্তরাষ্ট্র: পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তর

‘আমরা বাংলাদেশের জনগণের জন্য একটি গণতান্ত্রিক ভবিষ্যৎ পরিকল্পনার এ সময়ে ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূসের নেতৃত্বাধীন অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের সনে কাজ করতে প্রস্তুত ও আগ্রহী।’

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৫৩৪

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification