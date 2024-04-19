RUET team secures 3rd place in International ICT Competition

More than a thousand undergraduate students from 25 universities across Bangladesh have participated in this competition since its launch last year.

A group of students from the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has achieved third position in the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 APAC Round. The competition, comprising over 6400 participants from 14 countries, has announced the winners at the APAC Award ceremony held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The winning RUET team comprises Shuvam Agarwala, Rakesh Kar, and Md Mazharul Islam from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department. The team is now gearing up to advance to the global round scheduled in Shenzhen, China next month.

More than a thousand undergraduate students from 25 universities across Bangladesh have participated in this competition since its launch last year. Students were given the opportunity to select from various tracks including network, cloud, computing, and innovation. Based on the assessments of learning and exam performance, 10 students from each track were initially selected during the Bangladesh round.

More than 170 teams with more than 500 students from around 40 countries are scheduled to participate in the upcoming global round of Huawei ICT Competition.