10 Bangladeshi students participate in ‘Seeds for the Future’ regional round in China

The ten winners of 'Seeds for the Future 2024', Huawei's flagship CSR program for young talents, recently went to China to participate in the regional round of the program.

During the week-long program, the students will attend a digital talent summit and visit cities in China, including Nanning, Shenzhen, and Dongguan, where they will receive training on topics such as 5G, AI, IoT, and Smart City. The initiative also includes cultural exchange programs, according to a press release.

This year's winners from Bangladesh include: Mohammad Fasiul Abedin Khan (BRAC University, EEE), Arpa Saha (KUET, CSE), Sheikh Munkasir Ahmed Rafeed (BUET, EEE), Mashfiha Mahee (AUST, EEE), Maria Nawar (AIUB, CSE), Samiha Masud (IUT, Business Technology Management), Tasfia Jannat Tasfi (RUET, CSE), Avik Md Emtiaz Arefin (RUET, Mechatronics Engineering), Kazi Zarin Rahman (BUP, Finance and Banking), and Raiyan Ibne Hossain (IUT, EEE).

As per a press release, this year, over 1,850 students from Bangladesh applied for the program, with 50 making it through the initial selection process based on evaluations and interviews. The program was first launched in Bangladesh in 2014.