Tech & Startup
Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:23 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:29 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

10 Bangladeshi students participate in ‘Seeds for the Future’ regional round in China

Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:23 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 09:29 AM
Winners of Seeds for the future 2024 Bangladesh
Image: Courtesy.

The ten winners of 'Seeds for the Future 2024', Huawei's flagship CSR program for young talents, recently went to China to participate in the regional round of the program.

During the week-long program, the students will attend a digital talent summit and visit cities in China, including Nanning, Shenzhen, and Dongguan, where they will receive training on topics such as 5G, AI, IoT, and Smart City. The initiative also includes cultural exchange programs, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year's winners from Bangladesh include: Mohammad Fasiul Abedin Khan (BRAC University, EEE), Arpa Saha (KUET, CSE), Sheikh Munkasir Ahmed Rafeed (BUET, EEE), Mashfiha Mahee (AUST, EEE), Maria Nawar (AIUB, CSE), Samiha Masud (IUT, Business Technology Management), Tasfia Jannat Tasfi (RUET, CSE), Avik Md Emtiaz Arefin (RUET, Mechatronics Engineering), Kazi Zarin Rahman (BUP, Finance and Banking), and Raiyan Ibne Hossain (IUT, EEE).

As per a press release, this year, over 1,850 students from Bangladesh applied for the program, with 50 making it through the initial selection process based on evaluations and interviews. The program was first launched in Bangladesh in 2014.

Related topic:
Seeds For The FutureSeeds for the Future 2024Huawei
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Huawei Logo

Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 launched in Bangladesh

11m ago

Nagad signs deal with Huawei for smart transaction experiences

2m ago

Huawei, BGMEA to promote use of green energy in factories

1y ago
Tablets within 20k Bangladesh

Our picks for tablets within BDT 20,000

11m ago

Huawei unveils triple-folding phone with hefty price tag

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রোহিঙ্গা সংকট: বাংলাদেশকে আসিয়ানের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের তাগিদ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র বলেছে, আন্তর্জাতিক সম্প্রদায় এই বিশাল দায়িত্ব একা বাংলাদেশের কাঁধে চাপিয়ে দিতে পারে না।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবেক শিল্পমন্ত্রী নূরুল মজিদ মাহমুদ হুমায়ূন গ্রেপ্তার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে