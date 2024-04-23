Business
Apple's Q1 phone sales in China fall 19.1%, Huawei's up 70%

People look at the new iPhone 15 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China at an Apple store in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters/File

Apple's smartphone sales declined by 19.1 percent in the first quarter of 2024, while rival Huawei's grew by 69.1 percent, signaling an increasing threat to the US firm's dominance in the high-end segment of the world's largest smartphone market.

Apple's China smartphone market share fell to 15.7 percent in the fist three months of the year from 19.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research.

Huawei's share rose to 15.5 percent from 9.3 percent.

Related topic:
Appleapple chinaHuawei
Apple Google
