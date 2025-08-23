Apple in talks with Google to revamp Siri with Gemini: Report

A revamped Siri has long been in development but has faced delays. Image: Laurenz Heymann/Unsplash.

Apple has entered preliminary discussions with Google to integrate the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) system into a redesigned version of Siri, Bloomberg News reported on August 22, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks, which remain at an early stage, come as Apple faces pressure to catch up with rivals in deploying generative AI features. The iPhone maker has lagged behind competitors such as Google and Samsung, both of which have moved quickly to embed advanced assistants into their devices.

Apple is said to be considering whether to use its own in-house models or to rely on an external partner to power Siri, but no final decision has been made. The company had previously explored partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, according to Bloomberg.

A revamped Siri has long been in development but has faced delays. An upgrade originally expected last spring, designed to enable fuller voice-based control and more personalised task execution, was pushed back by a year due to engineering difficulties.

Siri, introduced more than a decade ago, has often struggled to keep pace with rivals like Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, particularly in managing complex requests and integrating with third-party applications.