Business
Reuters, Shenzen
Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:43 AM

Most Viewed

Business

China's Huawei and Amazon in patent licencing agreement

Reuters, Shenzen
Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:29 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:43 AM
A collage of logos of Huawei and Amazon. Photo: Reuters

China's Huawei Technologies and US tech giant Amazon said they had signed a multi-year patent licencing deal that resolves litigation between them.

Most terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Alan Fan, head of Huawei's intellectual property rights department, said the Chinese firm had ended lawsuits brought against Amazon in Germany over patented technology related to wifi and video playback.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The United States has barred Chinese telecom companies from its market citing concerns about data, and designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, requiring US carriers to remove their equipment from US networks.

It has also prevented US firms from supplying Huawei with chips and other components, crippling its smartphone business.

Despite those tensions, the patent licence deal shows "American and Chinese companies and companies from other regions are cooperating without limitations in standards and patent licensing," Fan said.

Huawei also announced it had signed a cross-licencing patent deal with domestic smartphone maker Vivo covering communication technologies including 5G. Huawei has similar patent agreements with Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo.

Related topic:
HuaweiAmazon
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

AI cameras on Dhaka-Chittagong highway

AI cameras to be installed on Dhaka-Chittagong highway

White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban

AI frenzy puts Nvidia briefly ahead of Amazon in market value

3w ago

Huawei, BGMEA to promote use of green energy in factories

Jeff Bezos sells off $2 billion in Amazon shares

3w ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

অপর্যাপ্ত অগ্নি নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা: ঢাকার প্রতি ৪ মার্কেটের ৩টিই ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ

৫৮টি মার্কেটের মধ্যে নয়টি ‘অত্যন্ত ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বিএনপি নেতা মেজর (অব.) হাফিজের জামিন নামঞ্জুর, কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ

২৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification