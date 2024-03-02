India successfully tests 'Very Short-Range Air Defence System' missile

The tests were done on February 28 and 29 from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha state from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. Image: Collected

India has conducted two successful flight tests of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile which can neutralise enemy aircraft, drones, and helicopters.

The tests were done on February 28 and 29 from a ground-based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha state from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur on the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

"These tests were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenarios. During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives," the Defence Ministry said.

Officials said the missiles have a range of up to six kilometres.

VSHORADS is a Man-Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other Defence Research Development Organization laboratories and Indian industry partners.

VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests. The missile is propelled by a dual-thrust solid motor and is meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile including the launcher has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian army and industry involved in the successful development trials and stated this new missile is equipped with modern technologies.