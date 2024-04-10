Indian startup's maiden rocket launch postponed again

Tech & Startup
Agnikul
The debut launch of the Indian aerospace startup Agnikul Cosmos' rocket, named the Agnibaan, was postponed again last week due to technical complications. Image: Agnikul

The debut launch of the Indian aerospace startup Agnikul Cosmos' rocket, named the Agnibaan, was postponed last week due to technical complications, according to people on the launch site. As per reports, this is the third time the launch was postponed.

The company postponed the liftoff while conducting pre-launch checks, the people said. The rocket maker delayed the Agnibaan launch last month without giving a clear reason. 

The Agnibaan is a customisable, two-stage launch vehicle that can carry a payload of up to 300 kg (660 pounds) into orbit of about 700 km (440 miles), according to the company.

The mission, although just two minutes from launch to splashdown, would be a major technological jump for India, as the Indian Space Research Organisation has not successfully flown a semi-cryogenic engine - one that uses a mix of liquid and gas propellant.

As Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, pushes for the privatisation and commercialisation of the space sector, Agnikul is seeking to conduct India's second private rocket launch, following startup Skyroot's 2022 launch of the Vikram-S rocket.

Last month, Kairos, a small, solid-fuel rocket made by Japan's Space One, exploded seconds into its inaugural launch as the firm tried to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit.

Companies ranging from big tech to startups around the world are looking to launch their small satellites of up to 500 kg to improve their technologies or for uses such as precise climate monitoring and internet connectivity for remote areas.

