England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill during the second day of the fifth Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

England's seemingly ageless James Anderson on Saturday became the first seam bowler to claim 700 Test wickets, achieving the feat in the fifth and final Test against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Playing in his 187th Test, the 41-year-old dismissed Kuldeep Yadav caught behind to become only the third bowler to reach that milestone.

India went on to win the Test inside three days, completing a 4-1 series victory, but Anderson's landmark wicket brought some much-needed satisfaction to the tourists.

England captain Ben Stokes doffed his hat at his team mate.

"I've been there for quite a few of his milestones but 700 wickets as a seamer is phenomenal," Stokes said.

"Every young kid out there who wants to be a fast bowler should be looking up to him and trying to emulate everything that he does.

"He's 41 years old but as fit as I've ever seen him. I don't know when he's going to stop because he's still got so much desire and commitment and it's great to watch."

While Anderson is immensely skillful, his remarkable longevity, attributed to his smooth action, as a fast bowler continues to amaze the followers of the game.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, the only player who has played more test matches than Anderson, praised the seamer's "stellar achievement" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A fast bowler playing for 22 years and performing so consistently to be able to take 700 wickets would have sounded like fiction until Anderson actually made it happen..." wrote Tendulkar.

Former England captain Alastair Cook also marvelled at Anderson's durability.

"I sat in a selection meeting 10 years ago and we were discussing ... when we were going to rest and rotate him because he can't keep playing all those test matches," Cook said on TNT Sports.

"His hunger to get better and win games of cricket for England is unbelievable.

"The physical challenges he has overcome to be able to play 190 test matches is a joke and his skill is a joke."

Anderson made his England debut in a one-day international against Australia in 2002 and played his first Test five months later against Zimbabwe.

In his 22 years in international cricket, the Lancashire player has established himself as a complete bowler, renowned for his command over swing bowling, both traditional and reverse.