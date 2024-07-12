England great Anderson retires with one final flourish

James Anderson signed off from international cricket with his 704th and final wicket on Friday, ending a glittering 21-year career during England's emphatic win over West Indies and prompting tributes from teammates and fellow greats.

Photo: Reuters

The seamer, aged 41 years and 348 days, had Joshua Da Silva caught behind on his final day of test cricket. Anderson, who finished with match figures of 4-58, said he would miss competing at the highest level, adding that there was "no better feeling" than winning a test match. Let's take a look at the some of the numbers he registered throughout his career in Test cricket.

Photo: X

*Anderson finished his Test career with 704 wickets in 188 matches at an average of 25.45. He completed 32 five-wicket hauls and picked up 10 wickets in a match on three occasions.

*Debut: v Zimbabwe, Lord's, 2003

*Best bowling: 7-42 v West Indies, 2017

Photo: Reuters

*The 41-year-old is the third-highest all-time wicket-taker in Tests after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

*In terms of Tests played, Anderson is only second to Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200.

*Anderson has taken 123 wickets at Lord's. Only Muralitharan, with 166 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, registered more at a particular venue in Tests.

*Anderson holds the record for most caught behind by a wicketkeeper (198) and outfield catches (468) off a bowler in Test cricket.

*Anderson made his debut for Lancashire in 2001 and took 50 first-class wickets in his first full domestic campaign the following year.

*He became the youngest player to take a hattrick for Lancashire, in May 2003.

*He made his test debut for England a week later when they played Zimbabwe at Lord's and took five wickets in the first innings.

Photo: Reuters

*Got called up to England's 2003 World Cup squad and played for England in three more World Cups, the last in 2015.

*Won the Ashes in 2009 but really came into his own in the 2010-11 series in Australia where he took a series-leading 24 wickets as England won their first Ashes in Australia for 24 years.

* Member of the England squad who won their first Twenty20 World Cup in 2010.

Photo: Reuters

* Took 21 wickets when India toured England in 2011, helping his side whitewash the visitors 4-0. England became the number one test side in the world.

* Took 500th Test wicket in 2017, dismissing West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite at Lord's.

* The Pavilion End of Old Trafford was renamed the James Anderson End in 2017.

* Named in ICC's Test team of the decade in 2020.

* Claimed 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire against Kent at Old Trafford in 2021.

* Took his 700th test wicket against India in Dharamsala in March 2024 by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav.