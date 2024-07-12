England great Anderson retires with one final flourish
James Anderson signed off from international cricket with his 704th and final wicket on Friday, ending a glittering 21-year career during England's emphatic win over West Indies and prompting tributes from teammates and fellow greats.
The seamer, aged 41 years and 348 days, had Joshua Da Silva caught behind on his final day of test cricket. Anderson, who finished with match figures of 4-58, said he would miss competing at the highest level, adding that there was "no better feeling" than winning a test match. Let's take a look at the some of the numbers he registered throughout his career in Test cricket.
*Anderson finished his Test career with 704 wickets in 188 matches at an average of 25.45. He completed 32 five-wicket hauls and picked up 10 wickets in a match on three occasions.
*Debut: v Zimbabwe, Lord's, 2003
*Best bowling: 7-42 v West Indies, 2017
*The 41-year-old is the third-highest all-time wicket-taker in Tests after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).
*In terms of Tests played, Anderson is only second to Sachin Tendulkar, who played 200.
*Anderson has taken 123 wickets at Lord's. Only Muralitharan, with 166 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, registered more at a particular venue in Tests.
*Anderson holds the record for most caught behind by a wicketkeeper (198) and outfield catches (468) off a bowler in Test cricket.
*Anderson made his debut for Lancashire in 2001 and took 50 first-class wickets in his first full domestic campaign the following year.
*He became the youngest player to take a hattrick for Lancashire, in May 2003.
*He made his test debut for England a week later when they played Zimbabwe at Lord's and took five wickets in the first innings.
*Got called up to England's 2003 World Cup squad and played for England in three more World Cups, the last in 2015.
*Won the Ashes in 2009 but really came into his own in the 2010-11 series in Australia where he took a series-leading 24 wickets as England won their first Ashes in Australia for 24 years.
* Member of the England squad who won their first Twenty20 World Cup in 2010.
* Took 21 wickets when India toured England in 2011, helping his side whitewash the visitors 4-0. England became the number one test side in the world.
* Took 500th Test wicket in 2017, dismissing West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite at Lord's.
* The Pavilion End of Old Trafford was renamed the James Anderson End in 2017.
* Named in ICC's Test team of the decade in 2020.
* Claimed 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire against Kent at Old Trafford in 2021.
* Took his 700th test wicket against India in Dharamsala in March 2024 by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav.
