How to set achievable goals this new year

Larger goals tend to be difficult to achieve; as such, you can consider breaking those down into smaller, manageable micro-resolutions. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

As another new year approaches, the age-old tradition of setting resolutions is upon us once again. However, this time around, rather than overwhelming ourselves with lofty goals that may fizzle out by February, let's focus on setting achievable resolutions that will help us achieve commendable professional and personal growth. Here are some simple methods you can utilise to set achievable daily goals for the upcoming new year.

The power of micro-resolutions

Larger goals tend to be difficult to achieve; as such, you can consider breaking those down into smaller, manageable micro-resolutions. Instead of vowing to completely overhaul your work-life balance, identify specific, actionable steps you can take each day. For instance, pledge to allocate 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus on professional development every morning, which could be reading an informative book, watching educational videos, or participating in online courses.

You can also identify a specific skill crucial to your profession and dedicate 10-20 minutes a day to practise. This could be coding, public speaking, or mastering a new software. You can also set a weekly goal to reach out to one new professional connection, which can be done through LinkedIn, industry events, or even local meet-ups. Make sure these micro-resolutions not only make your goals more digestible but also foster a sense of accomplishment as you consistently meet them.

Prioritise with purpose

Professional success often hinges on effective prioritisation. Rather than creating an exhaustive list of resolutions, carefully select a handful of priorities that align with your overarching career objectives. One example could be to brush up on your leadership skills, which you can do by joining seminars, workshops, or training sessions catered towards professional development.

Keep in mind that effective prioritisation begins with a crystal-clear understanding of your long-term career goals. Take the time to reflect on where you want to be in the next year, three years, and even a decade from now. Then, instead of focusing on the larger task at hand, break down the steps you need to achieve in terms of importance and priority. You can't be the manager of your team from day one. You need to slowly work up the corporate ladder. Plan each step carefully before proceeding.

Practise daily time-blocking

Time-blocking is a technique that involves scheduling specific blocks of time for dedicated tasks. You can do this by incorporating your resolutions into your daily calendar and assigning a specific quantity of minutes, hours, or even days to complete an achievable goal. For example, you can set a specific weekend off just to focus on building your network.

Allocating designated time slots for key activities in your life ensures consistent progress, and doesn't bog you down with large, often unachievable goals. Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither are long-term career objectives. Celebrate small victories along the way, reinforcing positive habits and boosting your motivation to tackle more significant challenges.

Focus on work-life balance

Oftentimes, in the constant grind of daily work, we tend to forget what matters: friends, family, and loved ones. As such, instead of putting in 'be a better friend' or 'be a better husband' in your New Year's Resolution list, break down the objective into smaller, more achievable tasks. A way to do this is to set at least a day or two aside every month when you spend more time with your family and friends and not worry about work.

A successful work-life balance also means self-care. You should regularly assess and adjust your workload to determine if you need to take a break now and then. You aren't a machine. As a living, breathing human being, it's perfectly okay to want a break from the everyday grind. You can also lessen the daily load on yourself by using productivity apps, project management tools, and online learning platforms to stay more organised and on top of all your required daily activities.

As we welcome the new year, let's embark on a journey of professional growth grounded in achievable resolutions. Remember, it's not about the quantity of resolutions but the quality of your commitment to them. Here's to a year of meaningful progress and continuous advancement!