Here’s how to ask for a raise

Mastering the art of asking for a raise is an essential skill in a work environment where conversations about remuneration often remain shrouded in unwarranted discomfort and hesitation, particularly among women. Many employees traverse their entire careers without ever requesting a salary increase, primarily due to the awkwardness associated with the process or fear of appearing greedy.

Yet, the act of asking for a raise is a fundamental aspect of professional life, and when approached with tact and understanding, it can be a straightforward and rewarding conversation.

The normality of asking for a raise

The first step in this journey is recognising that asking for a raise is a standard part of having a job. While it might seem a daunting task to you, for your manager, who deals with salary issues regularly, it's a much less significant conversation. A reasonably functional employer will understand that discussing salary is a routine part of business operations. Even if the outcome is not what you hope for, you are unlikely to jeopardise your position or relationship with your boss by simply raising the topic, provided your request is reasonable and supported by your performance.

Timing your request

The timing of your request is crucial. It's advisable to avoid times when your manager is particularly stressed or preoccupied. Conversely, initiating the conversation following a successful project or during a period when your boss is particularly pleased with your work can increase your chances of a positive outcome. Generally, if you have been performing excellently and a year has passed since your last salary review, it's an appropriate time to broach the subject.

Understanding your company's cycles

Awareness of your company's raise and budget cycles is vital. If raises are typically given annually, plan to discuss your salary a month or two before this process begins. This foresight ensures that your request is considered before budget allocations are finalised.

Preparing for the conversation

Before the meeting, arm yourself with knowledge about the market value of your work. This involves understanding salary trends in your field and region. Candid conversations with colleagues in your industry and consultations with recruiters can provide valuable insights. Additionally, consider your company's salary structure and policies regarding pay increases. This preparation ensures that your request is aligned with both market standards and your employer's practices.

The meeting: how to present your case

When the time comes to articulate your request, simplicity and clarity are key. A detailed presentation is unnecessary; instead, a brief explanation of your increased contributions and how they align with a higher salary is sufficient. For instance, you could say, "I've taken on new responsibilities such as managing our copywriters and resolving long-standing team issues, leading to significant time savings in recent months. I believe these contributions merit a review of my current salary."

Be prepared to suggest a specific salary figure, but it's also acceptable to open the discussion without one. However, be ready for your manager to ask what you have in mind.

Responding to a "no" or "maybe"

If the response is not an immediate yes, don't be disheartened. Many managers will need time to consider or seek approval. If you receive a "maybe," ensure you understand the next steps, such as when to follow up on the discussion. If the answer is no, use this as an opportunity to understand what is required for a future raise. A good manager will provide clear guidance on what you need to achieve to earn more.

Concluding thoughts

Asking for a raise should be viewed as a normal, albeit significant, aspect of your professional journey. It's a conversation about recognising the value of your work and ensuring it is appropriately rewarded. Remember, a raise is not a favour from your employer; it's a recognition of your worth and contribution to the company. With the right preparation, timing, and approach, asking for a raise can be a straightforward and successful endeavour, one that reflects your growing contribution and commitment to your role.