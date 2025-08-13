Asus launches Vivobook S14 in Bangladesh

Asus has recently introduced the Vivobook S14 in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, equipped with Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 Series 2 processors, the laptop includes 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The Vivobook S14 also features a 14-inch WUXGA 60 Hz IPS display with Dolby Atmos audio and a dedicated Copilot key, giving users direct access to Microsoft's AI assistant.

As per the press release, measuring 1.59 cm in thickness and weighing 1.40 kg, the laptop offers a slim metallic build with a CNC-engraved logo. ASUS claims up to 20 hours of battery life, with fast charging to 60% in 49 minutes.

The device offers facial recognition login via its Full HD IR camera and includes a manual shutter for privacy. Connectivity options comprise two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports with display and charging support, HDMI, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi 6. Microsoft Phone Link allows integration with smartphones, states the press release.

The Asus Vivobook S14 is priced at BDT 118,000 for the Ultra 5 variant and BDT 135,000 for the Ultra 7 variant. Both come with an official warranty and Asus Perfect Warranty (APW).