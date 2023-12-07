Tech & Startup
Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 05:07 PM

Press Release

Asus launches ROG Ally handheld gaming device in Bangladesh

Tech & Startup Desk
ASUS ROG Ally
Asus ROG Ally is equipped with an AMD 4nm 8 core/16 thread Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and runs on Windows 11 OS.

Asus has recently launched its brand new ROG Ally handheld gaming device in Bangladesh. The ROG Ally is equipped with a 4nm 8 core/16 thread Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, runs on Windows 11, and supports gaming platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, and GOG.

According to a press release, with the Asus ROG Ally, users can either play handheld, connect to a TV, or play using the ROG XG mobile suite of external GPUs. It can be charged while connected to the TV, and co-op can be played with extra controllers.

The Asus ROG Ally comes with a 7-inch full HD display with 1920x1080 resolution, 16 GB high-speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz dual channel memory, 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and a microSD card slot. It also has a 1080p touchscreen panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, alongside support for the WiFi 6E network. 

Asus ROG Ally is priced at BDT 89,900 in Bangladesh.

Related topic:
ASUSasus rog allyROG Allyhandheld gaming
Apple Google
