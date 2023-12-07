Asus launches ROG Ally handheld gaming device in Bangladesh
Asus has recently launched its brand new ROG Ally handheld gaming device in Bangladesh. The ROG Ally is equipped with a 4nm 8 core/16 thread Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, runs on Windows 11, and supports gaming platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, and GOG.
According to a press release, with the Asus ROG Ally, users can either play handheld, connect to a TV, or play using the ROG XG mobile suite of external GPUs. It can be charged while connected to the TV, and co-op can be played with extra controllers.
The Asus ROG Ally comes with a 7-inch full HD display with 1920x1080 resolution, 16 GB high-speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz dual channel memory, 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and a microSD card slot. It also has a 1080p touchscreen panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, alongside support for the WiFi 6E network.
Asus ROG Ally is priced at BDT 89,900 in Bangladesh.
