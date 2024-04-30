Tech & Startup
ASUS unveils new Zenbook DUO

ASUS Zenbook DUO
The laptop comes with two 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens and a detachable full-size Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad.

ASUS has recently unveiled their latest laptop, the Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406. The laptop comes with two 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens, a detachable full-size Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad, an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32 GB RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

As for other features, the ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and HDMI 2.1, a 75 Wh battery with fast charging support, and weighs 1.35 kg. It also includes user modes such as dual screen, desktop, laptop, and sharing.

According to Asus, when the Zenbook DUO (2024) is used with the wireless keyboard in the dual screen mode, users can get 19.8 inches of screen, with twin 16:10 displays able to be used independently. In desktop mode, the laptop mode can be used with the hinge aligned vertically for side-by-side portrait screens. 

In laptop mode, the ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad can be magnetised onto the lower display for a traditional laptop-style experience, with a 14-inch display and tall 16:10 aspect ratio. Finally, in sharing mode, users can use the 180-degree hinge for easy sharing of content in meetings and business presentations.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 is coming out in Bangladesh soon, with pricing yet to be disclosed.

ASUSASUS Bangladeshasus zenbook duo 2024
