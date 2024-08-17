Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Aug 17, 2024 07:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 07:22 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

SteamOS may challenge Windows in handheld gaming

Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Aug 17, 2024 07:14 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 07:22 PM
Handheld gaming console
According to research by tech analyst firm Omdia, nearly 20 million handheld gaming devices were sold globally last year. Image: Petar/ Unsplash.

Valve, the video game company behind the popular digital distribution platform Steam, has announced plans to extend support for its custom operating system, SteamOS, to rival handheld devices such as Asus' ROG Ally. This move signals a potential shift in the handheld gaming market, with Valve positioning SteamOS as a serious contender to Microsoft's Windows on these portable platforms.

According to research by tech analyst firm Omdia, nearly 20 million handheld gaming devices were sold globally last year, with projections suggesting this figure could soar to over 29 million annually by 2028. As the market for handheld gaming expands, driven by upcoming releases like Nintendo's Switch 2 in 2025 and Sony's portable PlayStation, the competition is intensifying. There are also rumours of an Xbox handheld, further indicating the sector's growth potential.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Currently, many of Steam Deck's competitors, including those from PC giants like Lenovo and Asus, rely on Windows. However, Valve's expansion of SteamOS to other handhelds could pose a significant threat to Windows' dominance in this niche market. SteamOS, which is designed specifically for gaming, offers a more streamlined and efficient experience compared to Windows, which might become an attractive alternative for both manufacturers and gamers.

ASUS Rog Ally
Read more

Asus ROG Ally: Power in your palms

Related topic:
steamOSwindowsvalveasus rog allyMicrosoft
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ARC Welder app

How to run an Android app on a Mac or PC

9y ago

Google steps up Microsoft criticism, warns of rival's monopoly in cloud

5m ago
Microsoft leaves observer seat at OpenAI board

Microsoft leaves OpenAI board

1m ago

Microsoft to offer Apple devices to employees in China

1m ago

Intel signs Microsoft as foundry customer, says on track to overtake TSMC

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

২২ দিনের আন্দোলন, নিহত অন্তত ৬৫০

১৬ জুলাই থেকে ১১ আগস্টের মধ্যে নিহত হয়েছেন ছয় শতাধিক মানুষ। এর মধ্যে ১৬ জুলাই থেকে ৪ আগস্টের মধ্যে প্রায় ৪০০ জনের মৃত্যুর খবর পাওয়া যায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পিলখানা হত্যাকাণ্ডে শেখ হাসিনা, তাপস ও সেলিম জড়িত: নিহত শাকিলের ছেলে

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification