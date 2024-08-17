SteamOS may challenge Windows in handheld gaming

Valve, the video game company behind the popular digital distribution platform Steam, has announced plans to extend support for its custom operating system, SteamOS, to rival handheld devices such as Asus' ROG Ally. This move signals a potential shift in the handheld gaming market, with Valve positioning SteamOS as a serious contender to Microsoft's Windows on these portable platforms.

According to research by tech analyst firm Omdia, nearly 20 million handheld gaming devices were sold globally last year, with projections suggesting this figure could soar to over 29 million annually by 2028. As the market for handheld gaming expands, driven by upcoming releases like Nintendo's Switch 2 in 2025 and Sony's portable PlayStation, the competition is intensifying. There are also rumours of an Xbox handheld, further indicating the sector's growth potential.

Currently, many of Steam Deck's competitors, including those from PC giants like Lenovo and Asus, rely on Windows. However, Valve's expansion of SteamOS to other handhelds could pose a significant threat to Windows' dominance in this niche market. SteamOS, which is designed specifically for gaming, offers a more streamlined and efficient experience compared to Windows, which might become an attractive alternative for both manufacturers and gamers.