Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:00 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Valve officially unveils 'Deadlock'

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:00 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 10:00 AM
Valve deadlock
Leaks about Deadlock first emerged in May, during closed playtests. Image: Valve.

Valve has officially announced its latest multiplayer game, Deadlock. While fans have been anticipating news of the title for months, Valve revealed it with a Steam page listing Valve as the developer and publisher.

Valve also issued a brief notice stating, "Deadlock is in early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay. Access is currently limited to friend invite via our playtesters." No further details have been shared by Valve, beyond an animated teaser image. The system requirements note only that players will need a 64-bit processor and operating system to run the game.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Leaks about Deadlock first emerged in May, during closed playtests. By August, the game had spread to tens of thousands of players as Valve's invite system allowed for wider access.

Related topic:
deadlockvalve
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Handheld gaming console

SteamOS may challenge Windows in handheld gaming

1w ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সীমিত আকারে খুলে দেওয়া হয়েছে কাপ্তাই বাঁধের ১৬টি স্পিলওয়ে

১৬টি স্পিলওয়ে ছয় ইঞ্চি পরিমাণ খুলে দেওয়ায় প্রতি সেকেন্ডে নয় হাজার সিএফএস পানি নিষ্কাশিত হচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এক মাসেরও বেশি সময় পর মেট্রোরেল চালু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification