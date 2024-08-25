Valve officially unveils 'Deadlock'

Valve has officially announced its latest multiplayer game, Deadlock. While fans have been anticipating news of the title for months, Valve revealed it with a Steam page listing Valve as the developer and publisher.

Valve also issued a brief notice stating, "Deadlock is in early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay. Access is currently limited to friend invite via our playtesters." No further details have been shared by Valve, beyond an animated teaser image. The system requirements note only that players will need a 64-bit processor and operating system to run the game.

Leaks about Deadlock first emerged in May, during closed playtests. By August, the game had spread to tens of thousands of players as Valve's invite system allowed for wider access.