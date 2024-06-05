New technologies unveiled at Computex Taipei 2024 so far

The latest iteration of Computex Taipei, also known as the Taipei International Information Technology Show, is currently going on from June 4 to June 2 in Taipei, Taiwan. Considered one of the biggest technology trade shows in the world, this year's Computex is showcasing tech such as semiconductor chips and gadgets from companies such as Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Asus, and more.

Here is a quick breakdown of some of the gadgets and technology unveiled so far at Computex Taiwan 2024.

The official illustration of the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor. Image: AMD

AMD

AMD announced the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, which the company calls "the world's most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for next-gen AI PCs".

Additionally, it unveiled its 5th Gen 'Zen 5' Ryzen 9000 Series processors at this year's Computex. The series includes four processors with 6 cores and 12 threads up to 16 cores and 32 threads, with speeds ranging from 5.4 to 5.7 GHz.

Along with the 9000 Series processors, AMD also showcased its 800 Series motherboards, designed to to provide "fluid framerates and AAA gaming experiences" in terms of graphics.

Left image: NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, consisting of two GPUs, one CPU, one board. Right image: NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPU. Images: NVIDIA

Nvidia

Among Nvidia's new technologies and products showcased this year were the 'Nvidia AI Generator', 'Nvidia NIM', and featuring the world's largest chip/die, the 'Blackwell GPU', along with the DGX Blackwell, which features eight Blackwell GPUs.

Additionally, Nvidia placed a strong emphasis on AI at this year's event by demonstrating its new 'Rollable AI Robot', according to a press release.

The official illustration of the Intel Xeon 6 processor. Image: Intel

Intel

Intel, along with Nvidia and AMD, also unveiled its Lunar Lake architecture. For the rapidly developing as well as promising AI market, Intel's innovation this year was the Xeon 6700i Sierra Forest processor series, featuring up to 144 cores.

The new Asus laptops showcased at this year's Computex. Image: Asus

Asus

At this year's Computex, Asus announced a new lineup of Copilot+ PCs, featuring advanced AI capability with 45+ TOPS NPU AI engines, as per a press release. The company has also launched new models across its ProArt, Zenbook and Vivobook portfolios. These new devices offer up to 45+ TOPS NPU (Tera Operating System Neural Processing Units) designed to solve complex machine learning and artificial intelligence-related tasks. An official press release by Asus states that these new laptops incorporate AI-powered Windows CoPilot Plus, Microsoft's AI platform, AI Strategy, and Creator Solutions, that will help the users get access from everyday AI to more advanced ones.

In th ProArt lineup, the three new laptops are: ProArt P16, PX13, and PZ13. They feature the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The laptops come equipped with AI-powered StoryCube and MuseTree apps.

As for Zenbook, Asus announced the new Zenbook S 16 (UM5606), which is 1.1 cm thin and weighs 1.5 kg. It houses up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, and comes in a 'ceraluminu lid' cover and CNC-machined geometric grille design.

The new Vivobook S 15, as per Asus, is the company's first Copilot+ PC. This AI-powered laptop features the AI-enabled Snapdragon X Elite Platform, as well as AI features like Windows Studio Effects and ASUS AiSense Camera. The ASUS Vivobook S lineup has also been refreshed to feature up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, states Asus.

Apart from these, Asus has also revealed two new TUF Gaming A14 and A16 gaming laptops, which come with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. They also have 2.5K 165 Hz displays and supports gaming features like DLSS super-resolution, frame generation, and ray reconstruction.

In addition to the major players, many other computer hardware manufacturers, both large and small, showcased their upcoming products at their respective booths at Computex 2024. These products include new gaming laptops, power supplies, motherboards, graphics cards, handheld gaming devices, CPU coolers, RAMs, and a myriad of other technologies.